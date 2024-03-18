Lightning strikes home, causes fire: SWFD

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Someone’s quick 911 call after lightning struck the house led to firefighters attacking an attic fire, according to the South Walton Fire District.

“Thunderstorms were moving through the area around 4 p.m. when the home’s occupant

called 911,” an SWFD news release said. “They told dispatchers lightning had possibly struck the home and they could smell smoke inside the residence.”

SWFD firefighters responded to a structure fire on Driscoll Drive and reportedly observed smoke from a section of the roof.

“Crews determined fire was present within the home’s attic space, deployed hose lines for fire attack, and vertically ventilated the structure by cutting open the roof,” the release said.

“Firefighters then remained on scene for approximately two hours extinguishing the fire,

performing overhaul, and salvaging belongings.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene, according to the SWFD.

No one was injured, but the home received “moderate” damage, the release said.

The SWFD fire marshal’s investigation confirmed that lightning likely caused the fire, based on the person in the home’s testimony, the roof damage, and the weather at the time of the 911 call.

