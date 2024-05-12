Lightning strike causes house fire in Poolesville, 65 firefighters respond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said 65 firefighters responded to a house that caught on fire after it was struck by lightning.

Officials said that on Saturday close to midnight, crews responded to a house fire in the 19600 block of Westerly Ave. in Poolesville.

DC police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman in Northwest DC

There, crews saw the fire that was in the basement and had spread to the outside of the home.

Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A person, who was inside the house at the time, said they reported seeing smoke from the basement after a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported and the family was displaced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.