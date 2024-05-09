Lightning strike causes $90,000 in damages to south Charlotte home: Officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike is believed to have caused nearly $100,000 in damages to a home in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department stated that fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:25 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at a home near 3900 Huntcliff Drive in south Charlotte, not far from Carmel Road and the Carmel Country Club.

The incident was contained within 20 minutes. An initial investigation stated that a lightning strike was believed to have struck the chimney.

No injuries were reported and Charlotte Fire said that the estimated damages were believed to be $90,000. The home was one of at least two damaged by lightning during severe weather.

A home in north Charlotte was also damaged by an apparent lightning strike.

One person was tragically killed in the storm when a tree fell on a vehicle in Gastonia.

