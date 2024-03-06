Lightning storms and several rounds of rain showers for Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday will be wet, with a few lightning storms in the afternoon.

Treasure Coast will see showers while most of Central Florida remains dry, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temps will increase into the 70s and 80s before a cold front enters the area.

There is a forecast for scattered showers and lightning storms just ahead of the front.

Some storms may produce winds of 50 to 60 mph with hail, lightning, heavy rain and a brief tornado.

Area beaches will have a high risk for life-threatening rip currents, and small craft should exercise caution in the Gulf Stream.