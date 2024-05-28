Lightning sparks 2 fires across New Mexico, prompting evacuations, continue to burn

May 27—Two fires sparked by lightning in northern and southern New Mexico continued to burn over Memorial Day weekend.

The Blue 2 Fire, located just north of Ruidoso, was sparked May 16, and covers 6,863 acres, a news release said.

The release added as of May 27 was 0% contained.

"Firefighters are working during day and night shifts to suppress the fire," the release said.

The release said there are 11 crews using 23 engines, four helicopters and two bulldozers to combat the fire.

As of Wednesday, May 22, the Lincoln National Forest had issued closure orders for several trails in the White Mountain Wilderness Area on the Smokey Bear Ranger District.

The release said the fire has not moved much despite the high temperatures and dry conditions.

Lincoln County has put out an evacuation notice on its website.

Go Status:

Bonito Lake RoadForest Service Road 107Forest Service Road 108Highway 127A Villa Madonna SubdivisionLoma GrandeNogal Canyon Rd.

Set Status:

Sierra Vista Subdivision Sun Valley SubdivisionAngus (West of 48, South of 37)Cora DuttonSki Run Rd.West Highway 48 to Cora DuttonRoadrunnerMagado CreekRanchman's Camp

Ready Status:

AltoHigh Sierra Est. (Enchanted Forest)Copper CanyonCopper RidgeCanaan TrailWestern Sonterra (East of 48, N & S of HWY 37)Pine Hill TrailVillage of Capitan

The Red Cross has set up its shelter at Capitan High School, located at 519 Smokey Bear, Capitan.

The Indios Fire, located just north of Coyote, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Santa Fe, was started May 19 and covers 4,210 acres, the release said.

The release added as of May 27, it was 0% contained.

The Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 4 took over the fire.

"Despite windy conditions, the fire has predominantly been driven by typography in steep, rugged terrain in the Chama River Canyon Wilderness," the release said.

The release said firefighters are constructing fire lines and are "strategically applying low intensity fire along Forest Road 77 to remove vegetation between a previous wildfire burned area and the main fire to prevent fire spread to the east."

Smoke from the fire is visible in surrounding communities such as Española and Abiquiú. The release advised residents with smoke sensitivities, respiratory issues and heart disease to take precautionary measures.

Visit the New Mexico Environment Department's website for wildfire and prescribed fire smoke resources.