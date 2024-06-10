Lightning ignites fires in Gila National Forest

CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Two fires have combined into one after lightning strikes on June 7 in the Quemado Ranger District. The fire, now called the Antone Fire, is burning west of the Mangas Mountain in the Gila National Forest.

Authorities are trying to confine and contain the fire using indirect suppression and point protection tactics. So far, it has reached 671 acres. Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer are fueling the fire.

Forest roads have been identified as boundaries.

Forest Road 13 was established as the southern and western boundaries. Mangas Road (CAT-A095) is the eastern boundary, and Forest Road 93 is the northern boundary.

Two hotshot crews, one tactical water tender, four type 6 fire engines, and a type 4 incident commander were assigned to the fire.

