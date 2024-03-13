Lighting a Legacy at the Golden Circle Gala: OHuddle celebrates 10 years

OHuddle hosted its sixth annual Golden Circle Gala at The Connections, Conference and Event Center in Wooster. There were 250 people who attended the evening highlighting the new initiatives of the organization.

The program was hosted by OHuddle board member Matt Beres and podcast partner LeeAnn Miller. They shared their own experiences with mentorship, highlighting the specialty events and meaningful relationships OHuddle has created over the past 10 years. As the largest one-to-one mentorship program in a single county in Ohio, OHuddle serves over 650 students weekly.

A keynote speech made by Andrew Heller, associate pastor at Wooster Church of the Nazarene, highlighted his journey with mentorship and OHuddle, himself having served the organization as a mentor and board member for many years.

In addition to celebrating 10 years, a presentation of 10 Presidential Volunteer Service Awards was given to honor those who achieved 500 hundred hours or more service to OHuddle. The individuals who were recognized are Andrea Baney, William Starkey, Dallas Robinson, Dean Reusser, Jon Caskey, Joshua Hartzler, Justin Haislip, LIsa Carmon, Max Fischer, Ben Maibach and Charles Gregory Reith.

The evening concluded with a display of lights and candles calling to action for individuals to donate sponsorship of a child for a year of mentorship.

The evening's sponsors were Jarrett Logistics, Walnut Creek Foods, Meijer, Keim Companies, Crossbridge, Miss Amy’s Bakery, Noble Foundation, Mennonite Mutual, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Farmer’s National Bank, Wooster Brush, Seaman Corporation, Soapboxr, These Are Good Things, Jessica Snyder Photography, the Bouquet Shop and Caret Film..

For more information aboutOHuddle visit www.ohuddle.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: OHuddle gala honors mentors who have served for a decade in Wooster