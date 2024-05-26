Lighting ignites brush fire in Merritt Island refuge

In this photo taken late Saturday from Shiloh's Steak and Seafood restaurant in Titusville, a brush fire burns in the Peacocks Pocket section of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge after a lightning strike.

TITUSVILLE — A lightning strike ignited a fire in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, and crews today were flying over the area to assess the size of the blaze, officials said.

The fire erupted in the Peacocks Pocket impoundment and was estimated Saturday night to be about 150 to 200 acres. All access roads to the Pocket were closed Saturday night, including West Gator Creek, Gator Creek, East Gator Creek, and Catfish Creek.

In a Facebook post this morning, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the agency will form an action plan after the fire flyover, which "will depend greatly on the expected weather conditions."

The agency said the area last burned three years ago, which is the "natural cycle" for the refuge.

