Lighting company laying off over 100 workers as it closes its San Marcos outpost

AUSTIN (ABJ) — A lighting manufacturer plans to close its outpost in San Marcos as part of a plan to reportedly shift local operations to Mexico and Pennsylvania.

Signify North America Corp. — a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Signify N.V. — notified the Texas Workforce Commission on March 6 in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notice that it will permanently close its facility at 1611 Clovis Barker Road in the city south of Austin.

It will result in the termination of 109 employees, starting in May and lasting through November, according to the letter. That total includes 75 employees in production, 12 in engineering, 10 in supply chain management and nine in warehouse operations.

