Lighthouse Christian School brings home 26 medals from international competition

Jun. 4—VALDOSTA — Lighthouse Christian School has brought home 26 medals from the International Student Convention held May 25-30 in Missouri where they competed against 134 schools from 29 different countries in 4,882 events.

"The character of the students shined through in the way they were rewarded for their endless hours of diligent work," said Chris Burt, the Lighthouse high school superintendent. "Two of the students were also chosen to perform their platform events on stage based the excellence of their event."

Held in Warrensburg, Missouri, the five Lighthouse students competed in music, platform (speech, performing arts), academics, athletics and exhibits. Freshmen Kailee Atchison and Lydia Flader, along with junior Callie Burt placed first as a team in Bible Bowl competition. Flader and Burt also teamed up to take first in puppet performance.

Before attending the international convention the students competed in the Deep South Student Convention hosted by Lighthouse during the first week of April. According to A.C.E. School of Tomorrow's website, students learn dedication, preparation, time management, and how to compete by participating in student conventions.

"These young people represented our school, our town, and most importantly our Lord in an amazing way," Burt said. "Watching them be rewarded for their hard work is a highlight of our school year!"

Kailee Atchison won medals in five events: Bible Bowl (first place), afghans, piano solo, essay writing, dramatic monologue, and social studies research.

Callie Burt won medals in nine events: Bible Bowl (first place), piano solo (first place), music arrangement (first place), puppets (first place), website design, woodcarving, brass solo, ventriloquism, and woodwind solo.

Lydia Flader won medals in seven events: Bible Bowl (first place), quilts (first place), poetry recitation (first place), puppets (first place), website design, piano solo, and science exhibit theoretical.

Ronean Hughes won medals in two events: short story writing and famous speech.

Misha Roberts, a senior competing in his final student convention, won a medal in the running long jump.