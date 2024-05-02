Lighter winds and slightly cooler air returns Thursday

A very weak cold front is moving through New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be only slightly cooler for Thursday with lighter winds.

Stronger winds developed Wednesday afternoon across northern and eastern parts of New Mexico, where some wind gusts are over 40 mph at times. Temperatures were also very warm again across the state, if not even a couple degrees warmer than Tuesday. A cold front is moving through the state tonight, but it will only drop high temperatures slightly Thursday afternoon with lighter winds in store.

A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Thursday night. This front will bring in low clouds and even some drizzle to start the day before sunny skies return by the afternoon. The front will leave temperatures a couple degrees cooler on Friday across the east, while western New Mexico will start a warming trend. Winds will become breezy again Friday afternoon.

Breezy afternoon winds will continue through the weekend, with windier weather Sunday afternoon along with much warmer weather. Isolated, afternoon storms are possible across eastern New Mexico both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with spotty showers into northeast and northern New Mexico. A couple strong to severe storms may even be possible near the Texas state line.

Gusty winds will develop Monday afternoon, with breezy to windy weather through the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to hover near and above average with sunny and dry weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.