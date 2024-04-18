Showers overnight, more Friday with a dry weekend on tap

EVENING: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temps in the 60s.

TONIGHT: A broken line of showers/storms near midnight. Mild overnight. Low 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, high 65.

Wrapping up our Wednesday mild and generally quiet. A few showers earlier today didn’t produce much rain for the area, however, we are watching a vigorous line of showers and storms entering western Pennsylvania that may bring a line of showers and storms into the area later on tonight.

Thursday remains mostly cloudy and generally quiet. A passing sprinkle is possible, but a dry day overall.

Friday will bring more clouds with afternoon and evening showers ahead of a front. Rain amounts should still remain less than a quarter inch. That front will sweep through Friday night and dry our region out for the weekend. A northerly breeze will keep the weekend a little cooler (highs near 60 degrees) and we stay dry. A look ahead to next week shows a mainly dry forecast for the last full week of April.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

