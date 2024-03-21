Light showers, thunderstorms move from Deer Valley toward central Phoenix

Residents in Phoenix could expect light showers on Wednesday evening.

A few isolated thunderstorms across Deer Valley were expected to push south into central Phoenix at roughly 6 p.m.

However, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith, these storms were expected to fizzle out as they move south. Windy conditions may persist.

“We could be looking at some gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour,” Smith said.

The weather service in Phoenix had not issued any warnings as of 7 p.m., although Smith advised it is always wise to head inside if you see lightning.

“This is just pretty weak stuff. The outflow winds will be the main concern with this,” Smith explained.

6:20 PM Update: Showers and isolated t-storms continue to progress toward the south into northern portions of the metro. Expect these to weaken as they progress deeper into the Valley. Primary threat will be gusty winds with a few gusts in excess of 30 mph possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xTL9guihQ0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 21, 2024

