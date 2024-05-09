What is Light Ohio Blue? Why you might see more blue lights in your neighborhood in May

Have you been seeing a lot more blue lights where you live?

Ohio citizens have been switching their front porch lights to blue bulbs, joining the Light Ohio Blue campaign. Here’s more about it and how you can get involved.

What is Light Ohio Blue?

Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, according to its website. Light Ohio Blue also strives to show support to currently-serving law enforcement personnel protecting communities throughout Ohio.

When did Light Ohio Blue start? When is this year’s campaign?

Light Ohio Blue began as Light Central Ohio Blue in 2016 before expanding statewide in 2019. Every year during May, Light Ohio Blue holds a campaign, encouraging everyone to get involved.

The 2024 Light Ohio Blue campaign is between May 8-18.

How to get involved

Light Ohio Blue works with Ohioans across the state to light up skylines around Ohio in blue for law enforcement. Here are some ways to get involved during their campaign.

Place a blue bulb on your exterior porch light. You should be able to go to your local hardware store, pick up a few blue light bulbs, and replace your current exterior lighting with blue light bulbs.

Wrap blue lights around your home or business.

Light up your entire home or business with blue floodlights.

Place blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns, or posts.

Wear Blue on May 15.

Tell your friends, family, and neighbors what you’re doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue2024.

