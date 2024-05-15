Light of Hope Luncheon shines spotlight on Jasper County CASA

JOPLIN, Mo. — Light and hope are part of a special event at Missouri Southern.

The annual Light of Hope luncheon took place, Wednesday. inside the Ron Richard Athletic Center.

It’s one of the annual fundraisers for Jasper County CASA, or, Court Appointed Special Advocate. A packed house of business and community leaders got to hear more about the nonprofit and what it does for kids in the foster care system.

What started with just one volunteer and a board of directors in 2019 has resulted in 161 CASA volunteers serving 453 children – and the need is still great.

“Right now, we’re serving about half the children in foster care in Jasper County, so we really need volunteers and supporters to continue walkin’ alongside our kids. This is our biggest awareness and fundraising and recruitment event of the year, so we just really wanna be able to spread the word in the community,” said Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA Exec. Director.

Dot Willcoxon was recognized, Wednesday. She and her husband, Dr. Robert Willcoxon, recently donated $250,000 to the organization to establish the Dream Big Fund.

A Dream Big Award was also established – with the inaugural one going to Fostering Hope.

