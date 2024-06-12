Lifted dump truck bed tears down Vancouver traffic signals, causes $100K in damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dump truck with a lifted bed caused approximately $100,000 in damage to a Vancouver intersection on Monday when the driver plowed into overhanging traffic signals at 192nd Ave. and 1st Street near the Camas Costco, causing a traffic pole to crash onto the street below.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp told KOIN 6 News that a truck owned by the Nutter Corporation was performing construction work in the area when the driver crashed through the intersection shortly before 5:30 p.m.

“The dump truck bed was still in a partially lifted position when the driver went through the intersection, causing damage to the traffic signal,” Kapp said. “According to the report, the driver indicated the truck was not equipped with the alarm which alerts when the bucket portion of the truck is not fully lowered.”

Photos of the affected intersection provided by the City of Vancouver.

Vancouver crash

Vancouver crash

Vancouver crash

15 people affected after fire rips through Tigard apartment complex

Video of the crash, which was captured by an unknown person, was shared to a local Facebook group on Monday. The driver did not receive any traffic citations as a result of the crash. The local construction company declined to comment on the crash.

Temporary stop signals are set at the intersection as the City of Vancouver works to replace the downed traffic signals. Vancouver Public Works spokesperson Nicole Walters told KOIN 6 News that the intersection is expected to operate as a four-way stop sign for one week.

“We are evaluating both near-term and permanent options for the replacement of the signal,” Walters said. “… The permanent replacement will take several months to procure materials and install.”

Oregon State Police shot at Amber Alert suspect in self-defense, DA says

Detours are set up in the area to deal with the added traffic caused by the downed signal. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this intersection, which is situated between Shahala Middle School and two major shopping centers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.