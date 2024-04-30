‘A lifetime of memories’: Thousands remember fallen Ada County deputy Tobin Bolter

In one photo, Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter, adorned with a medal around his neck, is seen completing a half marathon. In another, his wife Abbey Bolter pins a police badge onto his chest during a swearing-in ceremony. And in another, the couple poses together with their poodle.

In dozens and dozens of photos that made up various moments of the Bolter’s life and played just before the start of his memorial service, he’s seen surrounded by family, posed with fellow deputies and officers and with his wife.

The 27-year-old was fatally shot following a traffic stop April 20 on the Boise Bench — marking the first Ada County sheriff’s deputy to be killed in the line of duty. The man suspected of killing him, Dennis Mulqueen, was later shot and killed by a Boise police officer after Mulqueen shot at police, according to authorities.

Thousands and thousands of officers, deputies, correction officers and others attended Bolter’s funeral at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa to remember, honor and celebrate the deputy — remembered by those who knew him as a determined, Christian man who always wanted to work in law enforcement.

People wishing to pay respects to fallen Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter watch a procession pass through Star on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have attended vigils throughout Idaho in the past week to show their support for Bolter and his family. A GoFundMe fundraiser created by local law enforcement members has raised over $160,000 for the Bolter family.

The Bolters moved to Idaho in 2022 from California, where Tobin Bolter joined the Meridian Police Department before transferring to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in January 2024. He previously worked for the Pleasant Hill Police Department, which is in the Bay Area and neighbored by Walnut Creek, the town Bolter grew up in.

Former Pleasant Hill Police Chief Bryan Hill, who retired in November 2022, said that Bolter was the youngest officer he’d ever hired. Hill met Bolter when he was 16 and volunteering as a cadet for the Walnut Creek Police Department.

“I knew he was driven. I knew he was mature and most importantly I knew he had integrity beyond reproach,” Hill said. “I knew Tobin was called. I knew he was called to this profession — and I knew of his sincere faith and I knew his sincere faith would guide him and his decisions.”

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter with his wife Abbey Bolter. The 27-year-old deputy was shot and killed in April after performing a traffic stop on the Boise Bench.

Abbey Bolter during the service said Tobin Bolter was a “constant source” of entertainment and the best proofreader, adding that she’d miss the notes of encouragement he regularly left for her.

“We packed a lifetime of memories into the time that God gave us,” Abbey Bolter said. “It is my hope that you will leave this ceremony today understanding how much Tobin loved being a part of the law enforcement community — but mostly how much Tobin loved God.”

“His faith consumed every aspect of his life. The depth of Tobin’s faith radiated through his smile and infectious laughter,” she added.

Coming later this week: Read Alex Brizee's profile of Deputy Tobin Bolter, available Friday at IdahoStatesman.com and in the Edition, and Sunday in the newspaper.

A two-hour long procession of law enforcement vehicles escorts the late Tobin Bolter, an Ada County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty, through Star on the way to a funeral held at the Ford Idaho Center on Tuesday.