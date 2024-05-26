Lifestyle of living at the mall, Memorial Day events: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good Memorial Day morning, Cincinnati. I'm Randy Tucker, and I cover residential real estate for The Enquirer.

I write stories about the places local residents choose to live, including downtown office buildings converted to apartments, historic homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and other famous architects – and, yes, even shopping centers.

I grew up in the Minneapolis metro area, home of the first fully enclosed shopping mall in the nation, Southdale Shopping Center, and the largest mall in the United States, the Mall of America.

I have a natural affinity for shopping centers, whether they're enclosed malls or open-air, mixed-use retail centers that are increasingly becoming lifestyle destinations offering apartment and condo living.

After a recent weekend eating and drinking with friends, watching a movie and doing a little shopping at a local mixed-use center, my significant other − who loathes the idea of shopping or spending money, in general − asked me with disdain: "You could live at the mall, couldn't you?"

Thanks to her prodding, I decided to find out what it would be like to live at the mall and tell our readers about it.

What else you need to know Monday, May 27

⛈️ Weather: High of 78. Considerable cloudiness; humid in the morning with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.

📌 Memorial Day Parades, ceremonies and concerts in the Cincinnati area

🏪 What stores are closed in Greater Cincinnati on Memorial Day?

🍽️ Our 6 favorite dishes at this year's Taste of Cincinnati.

🏈 Jason Williams: Mahomes, Reid give First Amendment lesson by defending Harrison Butker.

Today's Top Stories

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park.

• Nick Martinez outduels old rival Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the Reds sweep the Dodgers

Lt. John Fox, courtesy of the 366th Infantry Regiment Yearbook for 1941.

• Stuck between life and death in WWII, Cincy native Lt. John Fox chose his country

Here's how to respectfully handle the United States flag during Memorial Day.

• How to properly hang, display the US flag for Memorial Day

Northern Kentucky University’s baseball team is headed to the Division I NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

• NKU baseball wins Horizon League title for first DI NCAA tourney berth

A look back at the races and concerts that Kentucky Speedway has played host to over the years.

• Kentucky Speedway races, concerts through the years: A look back in photos

