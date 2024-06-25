‘Lifesaving decision:’ Activists praise Supreme Court ruling in Arlington firearms case

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling in a Tarrant County firearms case is a victory for victims of domestic violence, a group of activists said Monday.

The group of roughly 15 people gathered steps away from Arlington City Hall in response to Friday’s ruling in the case, which originated with an Arlington man.

The case challenged a 1994 federal law that prohibits people from possessing guns if they have a domestic violence-related restraining order against them.

“The Supreme Court had the choice: they could either protect survivors of domestic abuse, or side with the gun lobby,” said Glenn Javens, a member of the Moms Demand Action gun safety group.

“[The Supreme Court] sided with common sense ... the gun lobby cannot and will not be the arbitrator of lives of women and families across this country.”

According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, victims or survivors of domestic violence are five times more likely to die when their partner has access to a gun.

“This stark difference highlights just how urgent it is for us to address gun violence, especially in the context of domestic abuse,” said licensed social worker Alicia Hawley Bernardez.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells filed a brief in the case, urging the court to uphold the 1994 law.

“Our office was proud to file an amicus brief helping to defend this important law and ensure the safety of some of the most vulnerable crime victims in our community,” an official with Sorrells’ office said in a statement Monday.