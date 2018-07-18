Lifelong Republican James Comey tells everyone to vote Democrat in November midterm elections

James Comey has urged “all who believe in this country’s values” to vote for the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The former FBI director, who has been a Republican for much of his life, said the Republican-led Congress “has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design.”

In a tweet, Mr Comey said: “This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must ... counteract ambition.’”

His message referred to the need for Congress to provide checks and balances on presidential power.

He added: ”All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now.

“History has its eyes on us.”

— James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

Mr Comey, who was fired from his job as FBI director by Donald Trump last year, recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

On Monday, after the US president’s press conference with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Mr Comey tweeted: “This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country.”

— James Comey (@Comey) July 16, 2018

After Mr Trump was criticised for appearing to support Mr Putin’s denial of Russian involvement in meddling in the US elections, the US president claimed he “misspoke.”