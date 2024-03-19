'Lifeline' in danger: Alabama victim services hinge on federal funding

Congress is considering whether to pass a $7.3 billion boost to organizations that support victims of violent crimes. That money trickles down to local level, supporting nonprofits such as the Family Sunshine Center and One Place as well as victim advocates in the district attorney's office.

Those local services are funded by fines and fees directed at perpetrators, but that money has decreased while the number of reported victims has increased, said Trisha Mellberg Cater, the deputy director of the Office of Prosecution Services and with the Alabama District Attorney Association. “We’re asking Congress to bridge that gap," Mellberg Cater said.

The money goes toward providing shelter for domestic violence victims, counseling, victim advocacy and treatment and sexual assault exams, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

So, if that money is cut, those services go away. For example, in Bailey's office, he has one full-time and one part-time victim services officers. At one time, he had six.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey speaks as the Alabama District Attorneys Association present law enforcement legislation during a news conference at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday April 13, 2023.

“You have fewer victims getting the help that they need," Bailey said. “... Literally, this funding is a lifeline for victims."

Bailey recalled an example of a woman who was seeking services but was unable to obtain them because it was a weekend. She was killed before the offices opened Monday, he said. “We have seen that in the history of Montgomery," Bailey said.

In his 30 years in prosecution, Bailey said he has seen the money for the Victims of Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act plummet.

"Right now it is not adequate. It is below adequate," Bailey said, putting the blame squarely on the federal government.

He estimated he is seeing 90% less money than what the government provided 30 years ago.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

