Lifeline Blood Services holds Give for Graham drive, encouraging new donors
Now through June 8, Jacksonians can donate at Lifeline Blood Services in honor of a local boy's birthday, who nearly seven years prior, received a lifesaving donation.
The "Give for Graham" blood drive honors Graham Simpson as he approaches his 7th birthday. The son of Beth Ann Simpson, Jackson's Downtown Development Director, Graham was the recipient of lifesaving blood and platelet transfusions at two months old as a result of a platelet deficiency.
A now healthy and active child, Graham's love for basketball is reflected in the decorated lobby at Lifeline.
The first birthday-themed blood drive at Lifeline, "Give for Graham" is a way for Beth Ann and her husband Adam to give back and express gratitude for Graham's donation.
Lifeline's Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says that Lifeline promotes an understanding that all ages benefit from donations.
"I think it's a great way to give back and to bring awareness that your donation can help someone as young as a two-month-old," she said.
Every donation will save up to three lives and those who donate will be entered to win four tickets to Sevierville's Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Serving 21 counties in West Tennessee with locations in Jackson and Dyersburg, Lifeline is a non-profit blood bank that collects about 26,000 blood materials including plasma, platelets, and red cell units.
The agency's goal is to reach new donors, particularly in light of a nationwide trend where blood donations decrease during the summer months. "Give for Graham" echoes this trend as it strives to recruit new donors.
Located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Lifeline is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointment is necessary to donate.
Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun. To support local journalism, subscribe to the Daily Briefing here.
This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: "Give for Graham" blood drive honors lifesaving donations