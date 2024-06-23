Lifeguards rescue 8 from rip currents at NC coast Sunday; 5-day total hits 160, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lifeguards had an easier day on Sunday after 152 water rescues during dangerous rip currents at the North Carolina coast over four days this past week.

The rip current rescues from Wednesday through Sunday were in New Hanover County near Wilmington and at Atlantic Beach in Carteret County, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the rescues before Sunday happened in the surf at Carolina Beach where 73 were recorded.

Sunday, the dangerous rip currents were not as severe and just eight water rescues were reported in New Hanover County, the National Weather Service in Wilmington told CBS 17.

Water rescues Sunday were five at Carolina Beach, two in Wrightsville Beach and one in Kure Beach, officials said.

As the threat decreases at New Hanover County beaches, southern-facing islands in Brunswick County are ramping up for red-flag rip currents on Monday, Oak Island Water Rescue warned Sunday.

“A high risk of rip currents possible for the Brunswick County and Northern Horry County (South Carolina) Beaches for Monday,” the National Weather Service said.

Summer began Thursday and was ushered in with dozens of water rescues a day at beaches in southeast North Carolina. The weather service blamed the rip currents on an east-southeast swell and a full moon.

On Friday and Saturday, there were 38 water rescues at Carolina Beach, 21 at Kure Beach and 10 at Wrightsville Beach, the National Weather Service told CBS 17 Saturday.

The total water rescues for Wednesday and Thursday in New Hanover County was 20 at Kure Beach, 14 at Wrightsville Beach and 35 at Carolina Beach, the National Weather Service reported.

Along with four rescues at Atlantic Beach in Carteret County this past week, the total for North Carolina was at least 152.

