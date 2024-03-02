Lifeguards are back at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Swimming at Casino Beach is now safer, as lifeguards have returned to their towers for the 2024 lifeguard season.

Spring Break season brings changes to Alabama’s beaches

(FILE) Pensacola Beach lifeguard stand.

Officials say lifeguards will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week, but hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

Aside from Casino Beach, lifeguards are set to be staffed at other locations, including Park East, Fort Pickens Gate park and Quietwater Beach on Pensacola Beach and Langdon Beach and Opal Beach within the Gulf Islands National Seashore areas, according to the Pensacola Beach website.

According to officials, “It’s always safest to ‘Swim With The Lifeguards.'”

In preparation for the new season, Pensacola Beach hired 19 new lifeguards. This was in addition to 39 returning lifeguards.

According to the press release, lifeguards went through “rigorous training programs” that included more than 60 hours of open-water training and emergency medical training.

Crawfish prices decrease by $5, still could be a slow season

“It’s that time of year again when we prepare for another busy beach season,” said Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood.

“Throughout the year, our lifeguards have trained and remained prepared. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to beautiful Pensacola Beach.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.