As lifeguard season gets underway, Panama City Beach still has 8 open seasonal positions

PANAMA CITY BEACH — With the 2024 season now underway, Daryl Paul says local lifeguard numbers still are not where he wants them.

As beach safety director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Paul said his department had eight seasonal lifeguard positions open as of Thursday. The Beach's 2024 lifeguard season began April 1 and will run until the end of September.

"We could really use a couple more," he said. "If we could fill all (of the) spots, that would be the best thing. But what's so difficult about it is we can't just hire anybody to fill the spots. They have to be physically able to do this."

To be eligible to become a Beach lifeguard, applicants must be able to swim 500 meters in less than 10 minutes — a regulation put in place by the United States Lifesaving Association.

"Usually that pretty much cleans out the hiring pool," Paul said. "It's a very, very specific hiring pool for us. It can make things difficult, but that standard is something ... I personally believe is the minimum standard for an open-water lifeguard."

Lifeguards in training practice rescuing someone with a spinal injury in the Gulf in 2021.

He has so far this year hired six seasonal lifeguards, which add to the division's eight full-time lifeguards.

Despite some trouble filling the remaining eight seasonal positions, Paul said he does not think the number of local beach drownings last year is deterring applicants.

Nine beachgoers drowned in Bay County last year. Of the drownings, six happened off the coast of Panama City Beach, and three happened on unincorporated county beaches outside the city limits.

Two occurred under single red flags, while the seven others happened with double red flags overhead during very rough surf conditions. All the victims were tourists who died after being caught in rip currents. It is illegal in Bay County to swim in double-red-flag conditions under penalty of a $500 fine.

PCB also already has logged one beach drowning so far this year. The incident occurred under a single red flag on March 27 behind Ocean Villa, a condominium at 10625 Front Beach Road.

"We did lose six people to rip currents (in PCB), but the lifeguards, with a staff of eight full-time lifeguards and nine seasonals, were able to complete 237 rescues, 2,400 public assists and (about) 170,000 preventative actions.

"We could use all the help we can get, but is it deterring people from becoming lifeguards? I don't think so."

Rescues are when struggling swimmers are pulled from the water. Public assists are when a lifeguard enters the water to prevent a drowning. Preventative actions are when a lifeguard prevents someone from needing assistance.

Between the start of the season on April 1 and Thursday morning, Beach lifeguards had performed one rescue, 47 public assists and 1,200 preventative actions. Noting areas of sandy beaches throughout the city already are packed, Paul said he thinks 2024 will be a busy year for PCB.

For more information on PCB lifeguards, or to apply for the position, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pcbgov/jobs/4376192/lifeguard-seasonal. Interested applicants also can directly contact Paul texting 850-704-9230 or emailing daryl.paul@pcbfl.gov.

Beachgoers also can sign up for daily text alerts on local beach flag conditions by texting "PCBFLAGS" to 888777.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach still has 8 seasonal lifeguard positions unfilled