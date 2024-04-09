Lifeboat crew rescues group cut off by the tide

The three-person RNLI crew brought the group safely back to shore by 19:00 BST on Monday [Wells RNLI]

Lifeboat volunteers rescued two people and a child at sea after they were cut off by the tide.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crew at Wells-next-the-Sea found the group stranded on the foreshore at the town's beach in north Norfolk.

"The crew ascertained that the two people and a child were alright and required no medical attention," the charity said.

They were helped on board the lifeboat and taken back to the RNLI station by about 19:00 BST on Monday.

The three volunteers who led the rescue operation said they spotted two other people on offshore dunes during the return journey.

However, upon arrival it was found they did not require any assistance and the crew left the scene.

