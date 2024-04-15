'Life without parole': Prosecutor wants mother of girl left in closet locked up for life

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of child abuse. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Indiana Department of Child Services' Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Marion County Prosecutor has his way, the mother of 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty will never step foot outside a prison as a free woman.

Toni McClure, 29, was formally charged Monday in her daughter's death. Minutes before her first hearing, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced outside the courtroom that his office is seeking life in prison without parole against McClure. The request is a much higher sentence than what Indiana law typically calls for in murder cases − which ranges from 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted.

In his explanation, Mears cited the child’s age, how the girl was criminally confined to a closet for much of her life and the alleged torture that took place.

“The amount of pain and suffering that occurred in this particular case was 1000% preventable,” he said.

McClure’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Ryan Smith, was also formally charged in the Welty's killing. He faces three counts of neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.

The couple appeared together Monday afternoon in Marion Superior Court for their first hearing, but their case was delayed to Tuesday morning due to an online court system outage.

A third person arrested in the case, Tammy Halsey, will be charged later, prosecutors said. Halsey, 53, is the child's grandmother.

Mears said he anticipates “multiple” people will face charges in Welty’s death, but declined to speculate when asked if that includes any Department of Child Services caseworkers who visited the home earlier that day.

“Every single adult let that child down,” he said, adding a "number" of people had been in contact with Kinsleigh and her abuse "would've been obvious to anyone."

According to court documents, the child was locked inside a closet of a trailer home for months. Lice covered her body and her hair was matted. Small handprints marked with fecal matter were found inside the closet door.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers found the child after investigators in court records stated McClure called 911 when her daughter collapsed and began “gurgling.”

The 5-year-old girl, weighing only 21 pounds, was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where she died.

A detective who responded to the hospital noted Welty appeared “severely malnourished,” and her eyes were sunken. Fecal matter covered various parts of her body, police said, including her feet.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kinsleigh had been repeatedly confined inside a closet blocked by a large dresser since November 2023. Smith told police the child had been out of the closet about 10 times since being placed there on Thanksgiving.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Welty died from malnourishment and neglect.

Earlier that day, McClure told a Department of Child Services caseworker that her daughter was with her grandparents. The mother further told police that a caseworker visited the home because her newborn had tested positive for THC, the chief intoxicant in marijuana.

A case manager told detectives that there were "multiple DCS reports" for "various incidents of neglect that involved Kinsleigh and/or (her mother)."

According to the affidavit, DCS case workers had trouble locating Kinsleigh in recent investigations.

McClure pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in May 2020 stemming from a December 2018 case while McClure and her children lived in Mooresville. Officers responding to a medical call involving McClure found a filthy home that was unsafe for children, police said in affidavits at the time.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com. IndyStar intern Jade Thomas contributed to this article.

