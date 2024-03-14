New life on the way for part of former Michaels Restaurant in downtown Rochester

Mar. 14—ROCHESTER — While the majority of the

former Michaels Restaurant property

remains partially demolished, new life is coming for one of buildings that have been unused for 10 years in downtown Rochester.

The five buildings that housed Michaels are located on Broadway between the Galleria At University Square mall and the city-owned Center Street parking ramp that spans Center Street. They have been empty since the popular Mi

chaels Restaurant closed in 2014

.

The smallest of the Michaels buildings at 9 South Broadway is owned by PRE Holdings. It stands behind the parking ramp elevator/stairway tower adjacent to the parking lot. That is the space where customers entered Michaels from the parking lot.

PRE Holdings, which stands for Pappas Real Estate, represents a group of Pappas family members. The Pappas family owned and operated Michaels Restaurant at that spot for 63 years.

Tom Hexum, who represents the Pappas family, has filed permits to renovate the small building into three office spaces. The plan is for Hexum Cos. real estate to move there from its current office at 4325 Maine Ave SE. PRE Holdings, which manages the parking lot space, plus an unnamed law office are expected to occupy the rest of the building when it is ready later this year.

"We've seen a lot of businesses quit on downtown and move out," said Hexum. "So I think it's a good time to move downtown, in my opinion."

Meanwhile, demolition of other four adjacent Michaels buildings, owned by Rochester's Titan Development & Investments, seems to have stalled. Titan owns the buildings at 11, 13, 15 and 17 Broadway S. Those properties abut the Galleria mall, which is also owned by Titan.

Titan completed a purchase

of those buildings from Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors of Northbrook, Illinois for $5 million in 2022. Harbor Bay acquired the property in 2016 from 15 South Broadway LLC, which is a joint venture owned 50-50 by the Chafoulias and Pappas families. The South Broadway group bought the property in 2015 from the Pappas family for $1.4 million.

Titan, led by Andy Chafoulias, started demolishing the buildings in 2022 with the stated plans to complete the demolition in 2023.

The original plan

included permits to also demolish the PRE Holdings building. A letter signed by Don, George and Jim Pappas opted out of that plan, because the family and Titan had failed to agree on a contract.

"The group of owners reviewed your proposal. The consensus was to not continue with the demolition currently. The property owners would like an agreement with you to purchase the entire property," stated the letter.

When asked about the status of the demolition this week, Titan Director of Public Relations and Marketing Michelle Milde responded with a short statement.

"At this time, Titan Development does not have any additional information to share, but greatly wishes the Pappas family the very best with the development of their small building," she wrote.

Another big unanswered question related to the project is what type of development could happen on the site, after Titan's buildings are removed.

Chafoulias isn't discussing any specific details yet. However, he has previously pointed to his answer in a 2021 interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

"With some luck, all of that could happen," he said at the time. "I'm ready to make a sizable investment. ... I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality."