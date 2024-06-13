Life-threatening Flooding in Florida…

Dangerous deluge in south Florida

Rainfall totals past 48 hours:

Doppler radar map of heavy rainfall:

Infrared satellite imagery impressive over Florida

An elongated area of low pressure over the Florida peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive, some slow development is possible while the system moves northeastward offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast tonight through late week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

