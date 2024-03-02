Life-threatening blizzard conditions in Sierra Nevada leave drivers stranded in feet of snow

As much of Southern California is getting hit with another round of rain, Golden State residents further north are having to deal with a life-threatening blizzard.

Video shows multiple semi-trucks stranded in feet of snow on Interstate 80 in Truckee, which lies north of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada state line.

The posted speed limit was lowered to 30 miles per hour and chains are required if driving in the area, according to road sign messages posted by local authorities.

According to data obtained by KTLA sister KTXL, wind gusts of over 150 miles per hour were recorded in several areas surrounding Lake Tahoe on Friday.

Video shows multiple semi-trucks stranded in feet of snow on Interstate 80 in Truckee, which lies north of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada state line. (AIO Filmz)

The westbound span of Interstate 80 remains closed at Donner Pass Road west of Truckee as of 8:15 a.m., according to the Caltrans QuickMap.

Closer to home, Southern California is expected to see extended periods of light rain and gusty winds through Sunday, however the gusts won’t be anywhere near triple digits.

Local mountain communities are set to see snow, but not as much as most of Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall amounts in SoCal will vary based on elevation, the National Weather Service says, with six to 12 inches expected above 6,500 feet, three to six inches between 5,500-6,500 feet, one to two inches between 4,500-5,500 feet and a dusting of snow along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

