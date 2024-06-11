Life-sized Kansa warrior placed on Kansas Statehouse grounds 24 years after its creation

The Kansa warrior that sits atop the Kansas Statehouse dome now has a little brother on the southwest lawn.

The smaller — but still life-sized at about 6-foot tall — statue is more than 30 years in the making after the project stalled once the statue on the dome was put into place.

The process started in 1988 when Salina-based artist Richard Bergen won a contest and signed a contract to place a statue on the dome. The choice of a Kansa warrior firing an arrow was selected by students Bergen polled in Salina-area schools.

An epoxy mix is added to the base to secure the replica Ad Astra sculpture Monday by Daniel Karo, of Johnson Granite Support.

Son carried through on father's vision for Statehouse statue

Bergen died in 2020, but his son Rich Bergen Jr., who has been involved in the process since the start, was there to see to the installation.

“I’m the same age as my dad when he got the commission for this at 63, and we’ve been on it for 36 years. He would’ve been 99 today,” Bergen said. “He worked on this until the day he died. After his stroke, he was writing letters. He wasn’t giving up.”

Berger’s tenacity was the epitome of Ad Astra Per Aspera, or "to the stars through difficulty," said Bergen Jr.’s wife, Lynda Buehre. The statue itself has been completed for more than 20 years, but it needed some rallying at the Statehouse as well as fundraising to finally get it installed.

“(Bergen Sr.) took it upon himself to go ahead and create this one, thinking it was going to get taken care of within a short time, but they’re not fundraisers, so it took many years," Buehre said. "This time, there’s a couple senators who picked up the ball and said, 'Hey we really want to see it finished.'”

Rich Bergen carefully adjusts the replica Ad Astra sculpture from his truck bed before a crane hoists it into place Monday.

Former senator thought Statehouse grounds seemed incomplete

Former Sen. Randall Hardy, R-Salina, and Sen. Elaine Bowers, R-Concordia, were instrumental in getting the legislative process going. Hardy said he learned about the project his first year in the Kansas Senate.

When he didn’t get assigned to conference committees at the end of a session, he had time to explore the Capitol grounds and said the area on the southwest lawn seemed unfinished.

“I started doing some research on it and found out that when the statue on top of the Capitol was placed, funding for the plaza, which was intended to be a fundraiser for the statue on the dome, all the funding stopped,” Hardy said.

The dome statue is legislatively approved, but most of its funding had to come from private parties. The original dome statue cost about $1.6 million to build and install, according to the Associated Press. The one on the lawn was significantly less, raising about $235,000 in this second wind of fundraising.

While a crane maneuvers the replica Ad Astra sculpture into place Monday, the original Ad Astra is seen atop of the Kansas Statehouse.

Fundraising for lawn statue done as memorial to former legislator

The fundraising was done with the idea that it would be a memorial to Bill Brady, who passed away in March 2023. Brady was a former member of the Kansas House and Senate from Parsons.

“He was interested in the Capitol grounds," said John C. Peterson, a former member of the Kansas House who later founded Capitol Strategies, a lobbying firm, "so we thought helping with getting this project finished would be a good tribute to his memory.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansa statue on Kansas Statehouse grounds 24 years after its creation