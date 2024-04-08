Life Sentence for Woman Who Killed Friend With Eye Drops

A Wisconsin woman, convicted of poisoning her friend to death with eye drops, made a final plea for leniency at her sentencing hearing. Jessy Kurczewski was still sentenced to life in prison for first degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2018 death of Lynn Hernan. Prosecutors say the women were friends, but Kurczewski poisoned 62-year-old Hernan over time and stole nearly $300,000 from her. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

