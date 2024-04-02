Life sciences/industry planned for a portion of a former state mental hospital in Grafton

A piece of the former Grafton State Hospital, shuttered in 1973 and partially vacant since, has been sold by the state to a Boston real estate developer with plans for new spaces dedicated to life sciences/industrial uses.

GFI Partners indicated that it plans to construct 200,000 square feet of space dedicated to life sciences and industrial uses on a 33-acre parcel at 124 Westboro Road, according to the MassDevelopment website.

The parcel is located near the MBTA Commuter Rail stations. Other developments within the former state mental hospital include two Tuft’s University sites, the Grafton Science Park and the university’s Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine as well as the Massachusetts Biotech Research Park and Grafton Job Corps Center, a technical program run by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The former hospital, opened at the turn of the last century, had grown to accommodate almost 2,000 patients on a 1,200-acre campus and included several structures and even a cemetery for those who died while in the facility.

Partially redeveloped since by its current tenants, a portion was transferred from the state’s land bank, the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, to MassDevelopment as part of the “Open for Business” initiative. The intention was to foster economic development along the Route 30 corridor.

“This means jobs and economic opportunities for our college graduates,” said Sen. Michael O. Moore, D-Millbury. The development, he said, could offer the type of positions that would allow the graduates to earn a salary that allows them to live and work in Massachusetts.

“As far as the community goes, this brings in commercial revenue into the town,” Moore said. “This project will help reactivate a piece of land that has been long dormant and bring high-paying jobs and innovative companies to Grafton.”

The parcel is zoned for offices, research and development, light manufacturing use, as well as biotech, medical and pharmaceutical development, according to the state.

The permits are in place and approvals granted. GFI Partners expects to break ground on the life sciences/biotech complex sometime in the summer.

"It's a great location. We're super excited," said Hayley Palazola, project manager for the site. She cited the tract's proximity to the science and research facilities already located in the vicinity.

While the developer has no tenant on deck, yet, Palazola is confident that once work starts and the project becomes "real," the building will acquire one without difficulty. GFI Partners paid $2.65 million for the tract.

Rep. David Muradian, D-Grafton, also praised the deal, years in the making, and finalized through the cooperation of the state, local community members and the developer. A portion of the infrastructure was put in place in anticipation of the parcel’s development; laid in when the state ripped up and redeveloped Route 30.

“This is wonderful for the community of Grafton,” Muradian said, noting that the developer, among others, appreciates the value of the Blackstone River Valley, and with the prospect of well-paying jobs coming in the near future, the community can focus on housing initiatives.

Muradian said a parcel on Pine Street is one of several that could soon come on line with new dwelling units. Currently, the new life-sciences project can help relieve the local tax burden shouldered by homeowners and businesses.

“Our administration is thrilled to announce the transformation of this former state-owned site under GFI Partners. Their commitment to developing a robust commercial hub will foster job creation and significantly boost economic growth in the region,” said Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao in a published statement. The secretary serves as the chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “We’re excited for the revitalization of this property. With the help of MassDevelopment, this property will become a great economic asset for our Route 30 corridor and all of Massachusetts.”

The former hospital grounds are key to the development of North Grafton and in fulfilling its designation as an MBTA community under legislation enacted by former Gov. Charlie Baker. Developments that promise well-paying jobs adjacent to transportation hubs could also attract housing developers.

“Grafton is a good example of the whole MBTA Zoning regulations,” Moore said. Job development serves to attract housing development — Moore called it a complimentary process. “With its proximity to the North Grafton Commuter Rail station, this site will be primed to spur more economic activity as we shift to encourage transit-oriented development. I am looking forward to seeing this project come to life. Good jobs attract housing.”

The state agency works to seek out, acquire, redevelop and sell federal and state lands. Its focus is on land use as a mechanism for job creation, expansion of local tax bases and increasing the availability of housing as it coordinates its mission with local economic priorities, according to its website. Known as the state’s landbank, it works with businesses, nonprofits, banks and communities to stimulate economic growth throughout the state.

“GFI Partners’ proposed development at 124 Westboro Road marks a major ‘win’ for Grafton and for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as it looks to reposition formerly state-owned property for new uses that can meet the needs of our communities today,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera, in a published statement. “Our team at MassDevelopment was proud to step in to ready and market this site for private development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities.”

MassDevelopment entered into a Land Disposition Agreement with GFI Partners for the development of the tract in Sept. 2022.

