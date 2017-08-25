Life in Prison for Neurosurgeon Who Botched Multiple Surgeries!?

A Texas neurosurgeon faces life in prison for failed spinal surgeries, including two that resulted in death. The Doctors weigh in!

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork finds this heartbreaking. “There's nothing in this story that should make anyone feel good,” he says. This surgeon might [have] had bad outcomes, but is it reasonable to expect that nothing should ever go wrong?

Rosie Mercado wonders, “You put so much trust in doctors. How do we do our research into finding a really good, credible doctor?”

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon explains, “You do your due diligence.” Go online and check the status of your doctor's license with your state. It will list whether he's had any misconduct allegations.

Dr. Stork adds that word of mouth is key. See how enthusiastic your doctor's office staff and colleagues are about recommending her.

Finally, don't be afraid to ask questions, especially when considering elective surgery. "It's always better to ask questions beforehand than to be asking afterward what went wrong!" Dr. Stork reminds us.