Life with a parrot in Istanbul

Forty-three-year-old background actor Nazim Cihan’s parrot, Pasha, attracts people’s attention in Istanbul. Cihan, an Ottoman Empire enthusiast, wears Ottoman-style clothes in his daily life.

Cihan says that he bought Pasha three years ago upon a friend’s advice, and since then he has gone out with his parrot during his off days. He also mentions that he loves the attention he gets from people about his parrot. (Getty)

Photography by Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

