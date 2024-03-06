What was life like in metro Phoenix in the 1980s? Take a peek back in time

In a city with one area code and less than one million inhabitants, Phoenix in the 1980s was not the concrete desert it is today.

Now with more than double the population, Phoenix has gained countless suburbs and has grown immeasurably. However, it's also lost a lot of gems that now exist only in the memories of desert natives.

Picture entire neighborhoods that were just patches of empty desert, citrus trees lining the Black Canyon Freeway and a downtown without a booming food scene.

Starting to get the picture? This is Phoenix, 40 years ago.

The city expands

Back then, the two primary highways traversing Phoenix were Interstates 10 and 17. The city relied heavily on surface streets for connectivity until the 1980s, when the Department of Transportation shifted its focus towards alleviating urban traffic congestion rather than constructing additional rural highways.

No project focused more on this problem than the Papago Freeway Project, the most expensive highway project in Arizona history. Construction of the $500 million Deck Park tunnel officially began in 1983 and continued through the rest of the decade.

In 1985, the Central Arizona Project Canal, which now serves 80% of the state population, was completed in Phoenix before continuing south to Tucson through 1993.

Following financial setbacks, highway development in Phoenix surged in 1985 when the Arizona legislature approved the implementation of a sales tax specifically allocated to funding transportation. This marked a shift from relying solely on user-related taxes, such as those on gasoline and tires, to include contributions from all citizens toward the city's roadways.

This expansion continued through the latter half of the decade, when the first two-mile stretch of the Loop 101 was opened near Peoria Avenue.

So what do you do for fun around here?

In the early 1980s, Downtown Phoenix had only one restaurant open after 6 p.m., and it was a Jack-in-the-Box. Fortunately, there were other places in the valley where restless families could spend their free time.

The renowned north-Phoenix Metrocenter stood as one of the largest malls in the country, bustling with shoppers in the 1980s. Featuring five department stores, over 175 retailers, an indoor ice rink, and an arcade, the Metrocenter was Arizona's inaugural two-story mall, located west of the I-17 between Peoria Avenue and Dunlap Avenue.

The iconic shopping center closed its doors in June of 2020.

Sports fans in Phoenix had to wait a few years for professional teams to arrive in Arizona. Until 1988, the Phoenix Suns stood as the sole professional sports team in the metro area. Eventually, the St. Louis Cardinals relocated to Phoenix, transforming into the Arizona Cardinals we know today.

Although in the world of college sports, Arizona State University's Sun Devils won their first and only Rose Bowl title in 1987.

Business booms

Two notable businesses brought revenue and jobs to the valley in the 1980s: Intel and the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.

In 1980, Intel built its first Arizona manufacturing plant in Chandler at 5000 W Chandler Blvd. Five years later, the nuclear power plant covering, 4,000 acres in Tonopah west of Phoenix, began producing electricity. At the time, it was the nation's largest nuclear power producer.

Other sectors also saw substantial growth in the 1980s, with the completion of Charles Keating's luxury resort, the Phoenician, in 1988, and the addition of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport in 1989.

Downtown Phoenix saw the rise of some of their tallest buildings and largest offices in this decade as well when the Century Link Tower, BMO Tower and Renaissance Square opened, among others.

Big moments in state government

Sandra Day O'Connor, hailing from the Arizona Court of Appeals, made history on August 19, 1981, as the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan.

In 1982, the city council district system as we know it today was established when Phoenix voters passed a ballot measure known as Prop. 200. This proposition put an end to the 'at-large' council seat elections that were common at the time, making it easier for citizens to run for city council without requiring significant financial backing from wealthy benefactors.

Towards the end of the 1980s, several scandals surfaced involving Governor Evan Mecham. He faced impeachment by the Senate and was indicted by the state grand jury on allegations of failing to report a loan he received from a developer.

A year later, the Keating 5 scandal would unfold, revealing accusations against five senators, among them Arizona Democrat Dennis DeConcini and Republican John McCain. They were accused of pressuring federal thrift regulators to ease their scrutiny of political benefactor Charles Keating Jr., the chairman of Lincoln Savings & Loan.

Keating would eventually be tried for fraud and serve five years in prison after Lincoln would fall and cost taxpayers $3.4 billion.

