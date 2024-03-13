What was life like in metro Phoenix in the 1970s? Take a peek back in time

Throughout decades, Phoenix has maintained its trend of being one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities, particularly evident in the 1970s with a nearly 50% increase in population. By 1979, the Valley of the Sun was home to 2.6 million inhabitants, witnessing expansion and evolution in a manner unfamiliar to many natives.

The Valley found itself submerged underwater, leadership diversified, locals discovered the extent of mafia influence in their home state, and college football gained immense popularity.

A scorching desert in the 1970s, metro Phoenix was once, literally, a disco inferno. Here's what the city was like 50 years ago:

Surf in the desert

If you found yourself in Arizona during a 1970s summer, chances are you were in the water. The two mainstays of summertime fun included floating down the Salt River or catching waves at Big Surf's artificial surf park.

Before shuttle buses were available at the Salt River, crowds would arrive in truckloads, bringing their own tubes and cases of beer to float down the river. Groups would typically bring two vehicles, parking one downriver to wait for them until they reached the end, sunburned and content.

In 1969, the hair-coloring company Clairol funded a $2 million project to build Big Surf, the world's first authentic inland surfing facility. It remained an iconic summer spot in the Valley for nearly five decades.

Unprecedented leaders and 'The Arizona Project'

Within a span of three years, Arizona elected its first Hispanic governor, the first female mayor of Phoenix took office, and one of the biggest corruption controversies in state history unfolded before the eyes of Arizona locals.

In 1974, Raul Hector Castro was elected as the 14th governor of Arizona, making history as the first Mexican-American to hold the position. However, Castro resigned from his gubernatorial post two years into his term to assume the role of U.S. Ambassador to Argentina.

Margaret T. Hance made history in 1975 as Phoenix's first female mayor. Her election not only marked Phoenix as the largest U.S. city to have a woman in leadership but also brought an end to the Charter Government Committee, a political machine that had controlled city politics since the 1950s.

In June of 1976, Arizona Republic investigative reporter Don Bolles was infamously murdered after sustaining injuries from a car bomb explosion outside the Hotel Clarendon in Phoenix. His investigative writing had exposed public corruption and fraud, resulting in the publication of the largest investigation in Arizona history following his death. Nearly 40 reporters from 23 newspapers across the country continued Bolles' investigations in a collaborative effort called "The Arizona Project."

The Project aimed to spotlight political corruption in Arizona, prompting legislators to take action against organized crime and land fraud. It also shed light on the prevalence of organized crime in the Grand Canyon State.

Building up and pouring down

Constructed in 1972, the Chase Tower stands as the tallest building in Phoenix. Originally named the Valley Center by the Valley National Bank, this 40-story tower was erected in downtown Phoenix, situated on Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Numerous buildings suffered damage during some of Arizona's most severe storms, which both began and ended the decade with floods. The city incurred millions of dollars in structural damage as a result.

The initial weather catastrophe occurred during the Labor Day Flood of 1970, when 11 inches of rain inundated the city within a single day, resulting in 23 deaths. Following sporadic rainstorms in the subsequent years, severe winter flooding in 1978 claimed 10 lives and left thousands homeless. Ten Arizona counties were declared federal disaster areas during this period.

The devils dominate

Football at Arizona State University reached unprecedented levels of dominance during the 1970s. The Sun Devils kicked off the decade by competing in their very first Fiesta Bowl game on Dec. 27, 1971. They secured a victory over Florida State with a score of 45-38, in front of 51,098 attendees.

They went on to win the Western Athletic Conference title seven times by 1977 and produced over 100 players who joined professional leagues.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1970s in metro Phoenix: See what life was life