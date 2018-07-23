Life may have existed on the Moon four billion years ago

When Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon’s surface in July 1969, it was not only a giant leap for mankind, but was also thought to have been the first time the satellite had ever hosted life.

The lunar world was said to be a "dead rock", lacking the volcanic activity needed to create an atmosphere and without sufficient gravity to trap the molecules needed for microbes to evolve.

But now, scientists from Birkbeck, University of London and Washington State University have found that conditions on the lunar surface could have supported simple lifeforms around 4 billion years ago - roughly the same time that life was getting started on Earth.

When Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon it was covered in dust, but it may once have had liquid water flowing

During both periods, the Moon was spewing out large quantities of superheated gases, including water vapor, from its interior.

Not only did it create an atmosphere, but the escaping steam could have condensed into pools of liquid water on the Moon’s surface, becoming a perfect breeding ground for microorganisms.

Dr Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at Washington State University, said: “It looks very much like the Moon was habitable at this time. There could have actually been microbes thriving in water pools on the Moon until the surface became dry and dead.

"If liquid water and a significant atmosphere were present on the early Moon for long periods of time, we think the lunar surface would have been at least transiently habitable.”

The findings are based on data from recent space missions and analyses of lunar rock and soil samples that show the Moon is not as dry as previously thought.

The surface of the Moon would have once been firey and active

In 2009 and 2010, an international team of scientists discovered hundreds of millions of metric tons of water ice on the Moon. Additionally, there is strong evidence of a large amount of water in the lunar mantle that is thought to have been deposited very early on in the Moon's formation.

It is thought the Moon was formed when a large planet, dubbed Theia, crashed into Earth, creating a huge debris disc which eventually swirled together to form the satellite.

While today’s Moon is silent and sterile, around four billion years ago it would have been firey and active following its dramatic birth.

Although the conditions were present for life to evolve in the Moon, as it did on Earth, researchers think it is far more likely that it was brought be a meteorite.