Life on Mars: British scientists launch daring space mission to bring back samples of Martian soil

British scientists are launching a daring mission to Mars to bring back samples of Martian soil which could prove that life once existed on the Red Planet.

In 2020, Nasa’s new rover will land on Mars and begin drilling down into the surface for core samples.

But it is experts at Airbus in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, who have been tasked with getting the precious cargo back to Earth.

The team is currently designing a second rover which will launch in 2026 to collect Nasa’s samples, load them onto a rocket and fire them up into orbit to be collected by a spacecraft and brought home.

The rover will collect and bring the samples to The Mars Ascent Vehicle which will blast off and release them in space

Bringing alien samples back to Earth is fraught with risks that Martian bacteria or viruses could escape, so scientists are designing a re-entry module which can withstand crash-landing at 2,000 g-force and speeds of up to 24,000 mph in the Utah desert.

Alastair Wayman, Advanced Projects Engineer at Airbus, said: “If you design the re-entry system to rely on a parachutes softening the landing and they fail, as has happened before, then it will land, it will crack, and you will ruin the samples.

“They are mostly worried about contamination like when a cold killed the aliens in War of the Worlds. They are worried about that in the opposite direction. So the re-entry module will do a hard landing. It’s difficult but it’s workable.

“The samples will need to be in quarantine. There are new facilities that are going to have to be built which are modelled on the labs that handle dangerous diseases like anthrax, as at the minute we don’t know what these samples are going to be like default is to be very careful with them.”

Nasa's Mars2020 rover is the first to be equipped with a drill to take samples of the surface

The 4.45 million euro (£3.9 million) project has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) which is working alongside Nasa on the sample return mission.

The Mars2020 rover will break new ground, literally, by not only looking for signs of habitable conditions on Mars, but also digging down beneath the surface to search for evidence of ancient microbial life itself.

Nasa’s rover will drive to dozens of different locations collecting samples and leaving them in pen-sized tubes in pre-arranged depots on the planet’s surface.

The Mars2020 rover will be lowered onto the surface