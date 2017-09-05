Life as a Kept Man is only dangerous if you're living in the past

Contrary to a new study, being a 'kept man' is anything but bad for your health, says Richard Holt, who took a year off work to look after his daughter

Have you ever thought how brilliant it would be to have a wife so rich that you never had to work again? It might sound tempting, but maybe it’s not such a good idea, because apparently being a 'kept man' poses a serious risk to your health.

A 30-year study of couples in the US has revealed that when a woman’s earnings overtake those of her husband, the poor chap is at a significantly increased risk of a load of terribly un-fun illnesses like heart disease, strokes, type 2 diabetes and various stress-related complaints.

Frightening stuff – not least because, a few years ago, I took time off work to be a stay-at-home dad. I thought I was being a thoroughly modern man. But has it backfired? Did my decision actually put me in perilous danger?

Having a year off work was bloody lovely

Richard Holt

Well, I'm no doctor, but I'm pretty confident when I say: 'Don't be ridiculous'. Having a year off work was bloody lovely.

I never planned to take time off, but when my daughter was 18 months old we were short of attractive childcare options, and as my wife was earning more money than me in a job that was harder to take a break from, it seemed like the best idea. So I got released from my contract for a year and spent the time hanging out with my little girl, learning to do things like brushing hair and walking extremely slowly.

I had an incredible time, feeling very lucky that as a family we could (just about) afford to do it. I was healthy and happy, spending long days outdoors laughing like a child rather than sitting in a big office wondering if I’d been put there by mistake. When I went back to work a year later I had a much bigger overdraft, but also I had developed such a strong bond with my daughter that almost no amount of money would persuade me to sell her.

Does being all sentimental like this blind me to some hidden danger posed to men by high-earning women? The report raises more questions than it answers. For example, if your wife starts earning more than you, is it because she has upped her game, or because yours has headed south? If it's the latter, any health implications probably have less to do with your wife and more to do with the trauma of watching your own career gurgling down the U-bend.

Eight reasons why it's essential children spend time with their fathers

There's a broader, sociological point to be made. The report talks about “violating cultural expectations” and posits the theory that the psychological impact of not being the primary earner causes men’s health to fail. Essentially, it's suggesting that these men are becoming ill because they are ashamed. Ashamed to be earning less than their wives.

Think about that for a moment. These men's innate sense of self – of what it means to be a man – is so wrapped up with the idea of being the main earner that emasculation embarrasses them to the point of sickness.

Now, I know that equality is a fairly recent concept – something you will understand if you are old enough to have had an openly racist grandparent. And there are still a few people around who genuinely believe that a man should be the one that earns the money, while the woman bustles around the kitchen in a housecoat, ceaselessly baking. But most people are now more-or-less on board with the whole equality thing.

View photos You wouldn't call a stay-at-home mum a 'kept woman' More