Life of first-time candidate: 16-hour days, piles of paperwork – and enthusiasm

Jessica Morse hurriedly steps out of a bright red car and moves briskly toward the Sierra 2 Center in Sacramento, putting on a tinted lip balm as she walks.

“Did I get lipstick on my teeth?” she asks. “I’m in a position now where [that] actually matters.”

Ms. Morse, a first-time congressional candidate for the Fourth District of California, is headed for a meeting of RainbowPAC, a political action committee that supports LGBTQ businesses, whose endorsement she is hoping to secure. At the event, she’ll get exactly two minutes to speak and an additional two minutes to answer questions, before being whisked out of the room so the next candidate can make their pitch.

It’s a short amount of time, she admits, but Morse is growing accustomed to the fast pace of campaigning. “We live in this world of political soundbites,” she says. “Often all you get is 30 seconds” to make an impression.

Morse is one of hundreds of political newcomers – mostly Democrats, and many of them women – who are running for US House seats this cycle. They’re learning on the job, adjusting to the long hours, tedious repetition of soundbites and stump speeches, and piles of paperwork.

Many face distinctly long odds: More than a third are challenging Republican incumbents in deep-red districts that President Trump won by double digits. Still, with Democratic enthusiasm running high nationwide, and many political experts forecasting a “blue wave” in November, analysts say some of these novice candidates could wind up pulling off upset wins.

“This could be a good year [for newcomers], given the surge in excitement and the willingness of donors to support what would in other years have been considered pretty long-shot candidates,” says Danielle Thomsen, an assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University in New York. However, she notes, “the hurdles for a first-time candidate, even this year, are really pretty high.”

Morse’s first task is to make it through California’s June primary, where she’ll be on the ballot against three other Democrats and two Republicans. If she emerges as one of the top two candidates, she’ll likely take on five-term GOP incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock this November.

That will be an uphill climb: Congressman McClintock, known as a conservative deficit hawk, cruised to reelection in 2016 by a comfortable 25 points, in a district that also voted for Mr. Trump over Hillary Clinton by 15 points.

Historically a Republican stronghold, California’s Fourth District is more than three-quarters white, with a sizable elderly population. The majority of voters are clustered in the Sacramento suburbs, although the district runs south to include part of Yosemite National Park.

Still, the Cook Political Report recently changed the district’s rating from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.” And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has added it to its list of districts to target in the upcoming election.

ON EQUAL FINANCIAL FOOTING

Incumbents like McClintock generally have a huge advantage when it comes to campaigning. Aside from the pure power of name recognition, they have lists of supporters and donors already drawn up, and often start out with war chests amassed in previous elections.

But this year, nearly half of Republican incumbents are facing an opponent who has already raised more than $100,000, according to the Campaign Finance Institute. And 39 Republican House members have actually been outraised by a Democratic challenger, according to the Cook Political Report.

Morse is among the challengers who have outraised the incumbent. The Morse campaign announced in April a fundraising total of more than $350,000 so far in 2018, while Congressman McClintock reported approximately $327,000, according to the FEC. Morse also reports a cash-on-hand advantage with about $715,000, almost $40,000 more than McClintock.

A five-generation Northern Californian, Morse grew up in Carmichael, but spent much of her childhood outdoors on her family’s homestead in Gold Run, Calif. Weekends were often spent backpacking through Yosemite, where she developed a keen interest in the outdoors. For campaign events, she has invited district residents to join her on a hike.

“I just recharge in the woods,” says Morse. “I feel like I’ve been shaped by our mountains.”