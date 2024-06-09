‘Life-changing’: NC hotline helps former convicts find jobs, resources

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Curtis Boykin says his journey has been tough after spending one year behind bars.

“It was really hard trying to start my life again and try to find a job,” said Boykin.

His stepfather recently encouraged him to call a hotline operated by the Raleigh based nonprofit, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services.

“They told me what I needed to do, and I followed all of the leads they gave me. It came out very good because I finally found a job,” said Boykin.

After using the Recidivism Reduction Hotline, Curtis said it took only about a week or two before he was hired at a car detailing company.

Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services Executive Director Kerwin Pittman has a similar story.

“Re-entry was really hard for me, and if this hotline would have been available when I came home, it would have put me on the right track,” said Pittman.

Pittman served more than a decade behind bars and was released on good behavior. He has since spent every day advocating for change through this nonprofit and new hotline.

“We had to pull a wide net of resources across the state of North Carolina,” said Pittman.

The hotline is available in all North Carolina counties. It helps individuals with education, essential needs, healthcare, housing, legal, religious services, safety and security and a support system.

“It is amazing to connect an individual coming home with resources they need, such as a job, immediately. We know this can guide them to a trusted source to make a difference,” said Pittman.

One month in, the hotline is now available on tablets in North Carolina Prisons. It is giving more access to thousands of individuals incarcerated to begin planning their re-entry into society and changing lives just like Curtis Boykin.

“This has totally changed my life. I get to wake up and look forward to something new,” said Boykin.

You can reach the hotline by calling 1-888-852-0004.

