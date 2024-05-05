'Life-changing': The latest cohort of Promise Scholars has been announced

HOLLAND — The latest cohort of Promise Scholars from the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area has been announced, with 15 students earning the distinction.

The students in this year’s cohort come from four local high schools — Holland, West Ottawa, Zeeland East and Zeeland West. Along with previous Promise Scholars already enrolled, the program will support 55 students in the 2024-25 academic year.

The Holland/Zeeland Promise is an academic scholarship for students with high financial need, proven academic success and motivation to achieve a college or technical degree. It’s a last-dollar scholarship, meaning it covers the cost of tuition, books and housing after other grants and scholarships have been applied.

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area announced 15 new Promise Scholars for 2024 on Wednesday, May 1.

The program was established in 2010 and is funded by community partners and donations.

“It is an honor to steward the Holland/Zeeland Promise and work alongside students, donors, and community partners,” Stacy Timmerman, director of scholarships at CFHZ, wrote in a release. “This program is more than financial assistance, it’s an investment in future leaders and changemakers. We are committed to making education accessible and proud to play a role in helping hardworking students access opportunities for success.”

This year’s Promise Scholars are:

Jaquelin Barajas, West Ottawa, attending Michigan State University

Holly Byrd, Holland, attending University of Michigan

April Fuentes, West Ottawa, attending Wayne State University

Steffie Mattias, West Ottawa, attending Grand Valley State University

Natalie Pierson, Zeeland East, attending Michigan State University

Troy Postema, Zeeland West, attending Grand Valley State University

Airiell Paz-Rodriguez, West Ottawa, attending Michigan State University

Ricardo Rodriguez, West Ottawa, attending Michigan State University

Emily Cruz-Rojano, West Ottawa, attending Calvin University

Jaquelin Romero, Holland, attending Central Michigan University

Manuel Contreras Soto, West Ottawa, attending Michigan State University

Sophia Streur, West Ottawa, attending Hope College

Josephine Suarez, Holland, attending Western Michigan University

Thy Tran, Holland, attending University of Michigan

Cristal Felix-Trejo, Holland, attending University of Michigan

“I owe my gratitude and thanks to CFHZ and the generous donors of the Promise,” Tran wrote in a release. “I never imagined I would have an opportunity to attend college without financial burdens and I feel honored to be a recipient of this scholarship.”

“The Promise will enable me to continue working towards my goal career in public policy,” wrote Barajas. “This scholarship is not only financial assistance but also a life-changing opportunity for my immigrant parents and me.”

