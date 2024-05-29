Life can be beautiful and interesting when celebrating and appreciating our differences.

On the other hand, degrading others is not only wrong but, when generally accepted behavior, can even lead to the weakening of the very foundation of our great nation.

A case in point is the haunting words of Martin Niemoller. He was a German, Lutheran pastor and theologian. He was an outspoken anti-communist and supported Adolf Hitler's rise to power. Niemoller thought Hitler could fix things, restore Germany to its deserved glory and stamp out those who would put government before religion.

Eventually Niemoller became disillusioned with the Nazis once Hitler consolidated power and acted against the church. Niemoller was arrested and spent time in concentration camps until he was released by the Allies.

After the war, Niemoller took homage to the lessons he learned. His words should be a beacon to us today.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Those who Pastor Niemoller mentions — the socialists, trade unionists and Jews — may mean something different to us in our culture than they did in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s. Yet, the gist of what Niemoller said is still pertinent to us today.

Just think. In the past number of years, we have willfully allowed Donald Trump and those close to him to ride herd over us. We have allowed them to usurp the news media, to paint the judiciary, to control Congress and to ruin reputations of those with whom they disagree.

Their disdain for others different than themselves has rushed to the surface, even to the extent of separating at the border babies and young children from their parents only to lock them in what amounted to cages. And Donald Trump continues to relish in wagging both his finger and his tongue at those who differ from him in philosophy or opinion. Somehow those who disagree with him are less than human, less than intelligent, less than American, less than our friends and neighbors.

Those who disagree are to be cast out from the decision-making apparatus, cut down through social media, promised retribution for their thoughts, and denied government assistance and support.

Today a number of social media adherents make up, copy and share hateful messages that are factually incorrect and laced with venom. All in the name of making America great again. It is almost like a drive-by shooting, with the shooters hiding behind the dark glass of their computer screens, blasting disparagement at whatever targets happen by.

Screaming is common and cheap.

Send the opponent to jail. Make up stories, post them online and see who might actually believe the fantasies. Such fun!

I for one have been a target of such animosity and spitefulness. After a number of my political columns were published, I was bombarded by comments stating that I was somehow being paid off, involved in illegal activity and had an ax to grind.

Nothing is further from the truth. But in this world of make believe, truth does not seem to matter.

Pastor Niemuller would be appalled by all of this enmity. If he were alive today, he might well have said —

“First they criticize African Americans, but I do not have brown skin, so I do not speak out. Then they disparage Hispanic Americans and those of the Muslim faith, but I am neither, so I do not speak out. Then they ridicule those who are disabled, but I am fit as a fiddle, so I do not speak out. Then they belittle women 'with blood coming from everywhere' but they could not have really meant it, so I do not speak out. Then they run disparaging advertisements about Jews, but I am not a Jew, so I do not speak out. And when they come for me, who will be left to speak out for me.”

In my own lifetime I have not experienced such hateful rhetoric as I am hearing today from some of my fellow Americans. Even from a number of my friends.

This is not about conservative and liberal, Republican and Democrat, this issue or that. It is about you and me. It is about the kind of country in which we want to live.

Is it that we really want to live in a place where only those who support Donald Trump's particular way of thinking have our respect and the protection of our government?

I certainly hope that is not the case.

I pray that you stand up to those who would rain down on us with poisonous words under the guise of we are right and you are wrong.

The fear we have should not be of one another, nor of those of other heritages, religions, lifestyles, political leanings, races or colors. The enemy should not be us. Rather we must reject the hatred of those who would exploit our differences for their own benefit, agenda, power and personal enrichment.

