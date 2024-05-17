‘This is what life is like in 21st century America:’ Security increased at Montgomery County school after threat

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The search is on for the suspect who made a threat against a Montgomery County high school on Thursday.

The threat forced the lockdown of Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC) High School. Many students there said they were scared as SWAT and K9 teams swept their school.

Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) said the call came in just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The Community Engagement Officer who spoke with the caller determined there was enough of a threat to call for more units.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) said the caller stated they were hiding in a bathroom, had a gun, had placed bombs in student backpacks and had placed explosive devices all around the building.

SWAT and K9 crews responded to help clear the area. MCPD later said that the threat was “determined to be unfounded.” Other businesses around the country were targeted by similar calls on the same day as well. Now, they are investigating a possible connection between these calls.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m., after which school officials kept students in their current classrooms and canceled the rest of the school day.

Just last month, DC News Now spoke with an MCPD officer about MCPS threats.

At the time, he said there had been around 140 threats just this school year, and that threats can happen almost weekly.

“It’s scary certainly,” said B-CC High School parent David McMahon, whose daughter goes to the school. “Parents are freaked out. I was freaked out too but the sobering reality is that this is what life is like in 21st century America.”

McMahon said the school communicated to parents that extra security and counselors would be made available to students.

Principal Shelton Mooney canceled all class-based assessments and said additional security and mental health staff will be available for students.

