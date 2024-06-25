Lieberth Community Vision Award 2024 winner is a former Akron Police captain

Leadership Akron has selected its Lieberth Community Vision Award recipient for 2024.

The organization will honor retired Akron Police Department Capt. Sylvia Trundle in November.

"Sylvia's remarkable law enforcement career and her dedication to community service exemplify the leadership qualities we celebrate with this award," said Justin Everett Hilton, president and CEO of Leadership Akron, in a statement. "Her commitment to mentoring future leaders, strategic insights, and heartfelt compassion have profoundly impacted Akron. Sylvia's work has not only enhanced public safety but has also strengthened numerous community organizations. We are thrilled to recognize her achievements and look forward to her continued influence in inspiring the next generation of leaders."

Trundle, who retired in 2017, is a graduate of Leadership Akron.

Since her retirement, she has volunteered and served on boards for the Cleveland Clinic Akron General, GirlsOn The Run, Akron Community Foundation and Truly Reaching You.

The award will be presented at the Lieberth Community Vision Award Breakfast at 7 a.m. Nov. 7 at the John S. Knight Center,

Trundle previously was honored by the Women's Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation's Judith A. Read Tribute Award for Service and Advocacy for Women and the Women's Network of Northeast Ohio'sWomen of Achievement award.

The Lieberth Community Vision Award is named after David Lieberth, a founder of Leadership Akron.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Retired Akron Police Capt. Sylvia Trundle wins Lieberth award