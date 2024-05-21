'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims
It was another busy day in court at Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. The tense cross-examination of Michael Cohen continued, the prosecution rested its case, and the judge cleared the courtroom to scold the defense's first witness. Hugo Lowell, Barbara McQuade, and Jeremy Saland join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.