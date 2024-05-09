Licking Heights South Elementary earns state award for commitment to military families

South Elementary students give letters of gratitude to veterans and active service members during their November 2023 Veteran’s Day event. South Elementary recently received a Purple Star designation from the state for their work to support military students and families.

Licking Heights Local Schools' South Elementary has once again received a Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW). This is the second time South has received a Purple Star designation.

Purple Star designations are monitored and administered by ODEW’s Purple Star Advisory Board, which includes educational experts and stakeholders passionate about supporting the military community of Ohio. According to the ODEW website, "The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military."

To receive the designation, schools have to meet requirements such as:

Have a trained staff point-of-contact for military students and families who serves as a liaison between them and the school. Liaisons must complete required training approved by ODEW.

Have a dedicated and regularly maintained webpage on their website with resources for military families.

Provide designated professional development for staff about supporting military students.

Host an annual military recognition event.

Implement social-emotional development programs with the unique needs of military children in mind.

Maintain a peer-to-peer transition program with student ambassadors who provide tours and support students transitioning in and out of school.

Celebrate April as Month of the Military Child.

"I am deeply proud of Mr. Scheiderer, Mr. Wilkinson and the staff of South Elementary for their efforts to support military families," said Kevin S. Miller, superintendent of Licking Heights. "They are an example and an inspiration to all of us at Licking Heights, and I thank them for leading the way and creating an inclusive environment for the unique experiences of military children."

South Elementary principal Kurt Scheiderer credited the work of assistant principal Brian Wilkinson for leading efforts for renewal and building a supportive school environment for military children and families.

"Mr. Wilkinson and the team at South have worked especially hard to both honor and support the military families in our school and our community. We are incredibly grateful to those who give their lives to support our freedoms, and we strive to support the children of military personnel and make them feel included, appreciated, and valued during their time with us — however long that may be," he said. "We are honored to once again receive a Purple Star designation for our efforts."

Supporting members of the nation’s Armed Forces is a passion of all schools in the Licking Heights district, with one of the district’s annual traditions being Veterans Day public assemblies at each school. Assemblies are open to families and community veterans, and usually include patriotic student performances, reading thank-you notes, educational presentations and refreshments.

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights school earns award for commitment to military families