Licking Heights senior prepares for future working at district preschool

Heights senior Natalie Ray is preparing for her future in pediatric radiography by working as a classroom aide at Licking Heights Central Preschool. Ray completed her graduation requirements early and is using her time to work and get ahead on credits through College Credit Plus.

Natalie Ray’s time in the classroom at Licking Heights High School might be over, but you can still find her on the other side of the district.

Since completing her graduation requirements early, the high school senior has used her free time to get started on college courses through College Credit Plus (CCP), to earn extra money, and to take part in a valuable professional experience–as an aide at Central Preschool.

"I’ve really loved the community here. I love working at the preschool with all my coworkers and everyone I’ve come into contact with," Ray said. "The relationships I’ve made are super supportive."

Ray started working at Central Preschool in November 2023. She is with the morning and afternoon preschool students four days a week, and floats to other elementary buildings on Fridays to cover staffing needs as an aide. She also takes courses through the CCP program at Ohio State University at Newark, is a competitive cheerleader, and is an active member of the National Honor Society. She coaches cheering for 5-7-year-old students and is a beginning tumbling instructor at her cheer gym, too.

"My favorite part of working here is seeing the development and progress students make and developing relationships with them. No two kids are the same," she said. "I like learning how we operate and building our own little bond to work with each other and learn from each other."

While Ray’s ultimate goal is to pursue radiography instead of education, she hopes to go into pediatrics. As such, she says the experience she has gained working with students has prepared her for the wide range of patient needs she will encounter in the medical field.

Next year, Ray will attend Ohio State University for her studies in radiography. Her dream is to work at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after completing college.

"Working in a children’s hospital, you see a lot of cases of children with high needs. There’s a number of situations you can’t predict, and this job taught me how to navigate and handle those situations," she said.

For Central Preschool teachers and aides, no two days are the same with the littles. Ray acknowledges that while there are aspects of her job that are more difficult than others, overall, she loves what she does.

"There are challenges, but the challenges aren't hard, they’re just unique," she said. "There’s nothing where I’d say, 'I don’t like parts of the job.'"

