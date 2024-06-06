Licking County's Madison Township cleans up debris from Wednesday night's EF0 tornado

MADISON TOWNSHIP − Claylick Road residents will not forget the noises they heard as a tornado roar through their neighborhood Wednesday night, east of Newark.

Trees and power lines took the brunt of the damage on Claylick and Lesley roads, leaving a lot to clean up and roads temporarily impassible.

There were no reported injuries in Licking County, but across the county line in Muskingum County, the tornado damaged at least a dozen buildings and sent four people to the hospital in the small village of Frazeysburg, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said.

The National Weather Service, "with considerable assistance" from Licking County EMA, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the brief EF0 tornado touched down southwest of Hanover.

The first sounds residents heard were the emergency notice on cellphones and the tornado sirens in Marne. Then, the noises became more scary.

“We heard some hail for a minute or so, and then heard the wind,” Claylick Road resident Geoff Bobb said. “This one tree bent 90 degrees and never fell, but you could hear trees snapping all over. It was loud.”

Bobb said he first heard the sound of a tornado when he was 12, when a tornado came within a few hundred yards of his family’s home.

“It’s definitely a distinct noise you do not forget," Bobb said.

On Wednesday night, Bobb and his family went into the basement, where they stayed for only five minutes because the storm blew through so quickly. When they emerged, there were shingles and trees all over the yard.

Grady said it was the fifth tornado to touch down in Licking County this spring. He said since he returned to the area 10 years ago, Licking County has had no significant tornadoes until this year, when there has been five.

"They've all been significant," Grady said. “Tornado Alley has definitely switched to the east. I’m afraid this might be the norm.”

Amy Gambill, who lives across the street from Bobb, also lost trees, but her home was not damaged. One sound she did not hear was her children, ages 8 and 11.

“It sounded like a freight train coming here," Gambill said. "It was scary. I’m glad my kids were sleeping.”

Barry Ashbrook, also a Claylick Road resident, said he heard a different sound.

“The power went out, and then I heard what sounded like a waterfall," Ashbrook said. "It sounded like a waterfall getting louder and louder. I knew it was a tornado and headed to the basement.”

Ashbook said the only damage to his home appeared to be to the gutters and chimney cover. He said it's the third tornado or severe storm he's been through on Claylick Road in seven years.

